European top scorers in the national team: Cristiano Ronaldo in the lead | UEFA Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first European footballer to reach 100 goals for his national team in autumn 2020 and is the best European top scorer at national team level.

The Portuguese champion has broken the record of 84 goals by Ferenc Puskás during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and reached 100 free-kick goals on 8 September 2020 in Sweden.

With a brace in the European qualifiers win against the Republic of Ireland on 1 September 2021, he set a new world record for international scoring – and after UEFA EURO 2020 he had shared the record of 109 goals with the then record holder. , the Iranian striker Ali Daei – and now he has reached 115 goals after the goal against Qatar (9 October) and the hat-trick against Luxembourg (12 October).

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 115 in 186 appearances

2. Ali Daei (Iran) – 109 goals in 148

3. Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 89 in 142

4. Ferenc Puskás (Hungary and Spain) – 84 in 89

5 Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 81 in 159

Pele is 10th with 77 goals in 92 appearances

The best European scorers ever in the national team

Great goals from Ronaldo with Portugal

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 74 in 130

Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137

Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62

Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 68 in 101

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 121

Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 60 in 120

Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 60 in 93

David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 98

Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91

Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102

Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 120

Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38

Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112

Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123

Hakan Sükür (Turkey) – 51 in 112

Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72

Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102

Home or away?

Ronaldo on the 100 goal goal with Portugal

Ronaldo has scored 54 home goals (including five at UEFA EURO 2004 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals in Portugal), 33 away and 28 in neutral territory.

Wins, draws, defeats

Ronaldo has scored in 75 games for Portugal, 62 of which have been won. When he scored, the team also had six draws and seven defeats.

Doubles, triplets and four of a kind

Ronaldo scored 18 braces, 10 hat-tricks, two quads and 47 singles goals.

Favorite opponents

Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Luxembourg in October 2021 brought his tally against the Grand Duchy to nine goals. He also scored seven goals against both Lithuania and Sweden. Other teams that have conceded are Andorra, Hungary (six goals conceded), Armenia and Latvia (both five). At UEFA EURO 2020 he opened his accounts against Germany and France; CR7, however, has never struck against Italy or England.

All the records of Cristiano Ronaldo



Ronaldo marks the first ‘poker’ with Portugal

Top scorer at the UEFA European Championships, including qualifiers: 45

Top scorer in the finals of the UEFA European Championships: 14

Scored in the most UEFA European Championship finals: 5

All-time top scorer in the national team: 115

More goals scored in official matches for the national team: ninety two

Most goals scored in the European Qualifiers at the FIFA World Cup: 34

First goal in a UEFA Nations League finals: against Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick

Data updated to 30 March 2022