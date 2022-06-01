Emma Watson and her co-stars once broke into someone’s home to prepare for “The Bling Ring”

Emma Watson added more variety to her filmography by experimenting with different movie genres and characters later on Harry Potter. Perhaps one of the biggest deviations from his original work in Harry Potter was the 2013 robbery movie

Watson and his co-stars went a long way to prepare for the film. But one of their more unconventional methods of preparation included staging a raid on someone’s home for robbery.

Emma Watson hated her character in “The Bling Ring”

The Bling Ring was a 2013 robbery film directed by Sofia Coppola. The film is based on a true story of a group of teenagers who robbed the homes of several famous celebrities from 2008 to 2009. The role marked a huge departure from the usual Watson movies. However, it was a part that the The beauty and the Beast stella was determined to win.

“It’s fun, but I actually fought for the role; I really wanted to play it. First of all, I was a huge fan of Sofia. They are probably the least obvious choice to play the role, as it is the epitome of everything I am considered not to be, ”Watson told GQ in a 2013 interview.

But her differences with the character were actually why Watson felt he had to play her.

“When I read the script and realized that it was essentially a meditation on fame and what it has become in our society, I had to do it. The character is everything I felt strongly against: she is superficial, materialistic, vain, amoral. She is all of these things and I realized I really hated her, ”she added. “How do you play someone you hate? But I found it really interesting and she gave me a whole new insight into what my job, or my role as an actress, could be. “

Emma Watson and her co-stars once broke into someone’s house to prepare for “The Bling Ring”

As Watson stepped away from her usual films to play her character, the role required a certain level of preparation. Since her character targeted specific celebrities, she was important to the Noah star to understand the lifestyle of other celebrities through reality TV.

“I’ve watched a lot of Kardashiani saw paris hilton, The hills, and then he was really trying to understand his psychology. It could be very easy to get into a parody and somehow not understand it and empathize with it, and that was really my biggest challenge, ”he once told Refinery 29.

But she Bling ring Co-star and accomplice, Katie Chang, at one point revealed another way they prepared for the film. Coppola wanted the cast to break into someone’s house to bond with each other. But the break-in would have been staged, since the house they had broken into belonged to a friend of Coppola’s.

“Sofia wanted us to bond a little, so one thing we did was a fake house break-in,” Chang once told WENN (via Express). “We entered the house of someone Sofia knew. They knew we were coming, so we went into their house and we stole a lot of stuff and it was really fun. “

Chang and the others couldn’t help but feel a sense of pride and thrill at carrying out the successful heist. Until they realized Chang had made a mistake.

“So when we left the house we were all proud of how fast it was for us to find all things and then we thought, ‘Shit, we have to go back there now and find this other stuff,’” she added. “It was a red Birkin (bag) and a tan Birkin (bag).”

Paris Hilton found ‘The Bling Ring’ an exciting film

Since Paris Hilton was one of the celebrities whose homes had been targeted, The simple life star had a strong response to the film. Speaking with IndieWire, Copolla described Hilton’s reaction to the film.

“I’m happy he was a part of it,” Coppola said of Hilton’s involvement. “She had shown me the safety films of the children in the house, which obviously bothered her, so when she saw the film she said it was thrilling for her to see them in there. But then she was amused when the audience saw her house for the first time and the humor in it. I was surprised she enjoyed all of this. So yes, it was fun to see her participate ”.

