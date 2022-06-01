Elon Musk on vacation with his new girlfriend: who is Natasha Bassett
What’s new in the private life of Elon Musk. For a few months the richest man in the world has been dating Natasha Bassett. The two were pinched by the Daily Mail paparazzi in St. Tropez, where they took a romantic getaway. The images show Tesla’s patron grappling with a romantic lunch at the luxurious Hotel Cheval Blanc: the 50-year-old appears smiling and relaxed, more than ever taken by his new flame. According to the well-informed, the liaison would go on from last February: to bring together Elon and Natasha some mutual friends.
Who is Natasha Bassett
Born in 1992, Nastaha Bassett is an Australian actress. She was just over 18 and she moved to the United States and started getting busy in Hollywood. She has appeared in multiple films- Camp, Hail, Caesar !, Britney Ever After – and recently joined the cast of Elvis, the Presley biopic, which will hit the big screen in late June. Little and nothing is known about his love life.
Elon Musk’s private life
Elon Musk has been married twice and has eight children. His first wife was Justine Wilson, a Canadian writer known at the time of collage. Together they had six children, one of whom died a few days after giving birth. In 2008 the divorce and two years later the wedding with the English actress Talulah Riley. The two separated in 2012 only to try again and break up permanently in 2014. For a while Musk dated Amber Heardex-wife of Johnny Depp, and was linked to the singer until 2021 Grimeswhich made him the father of the little ones