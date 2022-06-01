Elon Musk on vacation with his new girlfriend: who is Natasha Bassett

What’s new in the private life of Elon Musk . For a few months the richest man in the world has been dating Natasha Bassett . The two were pinched by the Daily Mail paparazzi in St. Tropez, where they took a romantic getaway. The images show Tesla’s patron grappling with a romantic lunch at the luxurious Hotel Cheval Blanc: the 50-year-old appears smiling and relaxed, more than ever taken by his new flame. According to the well-informed, the liaison would go on from last February: to bring together Elon and Natasha some mutual friends.

Who is Natasha Bassett

Born in 1992, Nastaha Bassett is an Australian actress. She was just over 18 and she moved to the United States and started getting busy in Hollywood. She has appeared in multiple films- Camp, Hail, Caesar !, Britney Ever After – and recently joined the cast of Elvis, the Presley biopic, which will hit the big screen in late June. Little and nothing is known about his love life.

Elon Musk’s private life