Elliot Page boasts exercised abdomen; he is proud to represent the LGBT+ community

Elliot Page appeared on the cover of a magazine aimed at the male audience proud of his new physical appearance that began in December 2020 when he announced that he is transgender. His transformation is a change that has inspired many other trans people and left the public amazed that he has witnessed how quickly he has adapted to a new image.

Since declaring himself gay in 2014, Page began a process of acceptance that has culminated in his physical transformation, with which he has declared “he finally feels himself.”

At the beginning of the month that celebrates the International LGBTQ+ Pride Day, Elliot appeared as the protagonist of the pages of Esquire posing with a sleeveless shirt and black jeans next to the title “The euphoria by Elliot Page”, while in the following photographs the interpreter of “The Umbrella Academy” is seen wearing different looks: a black and white checkered suit, a More casual look with a black shirt and pants and a striped shirt with shorts and boots.

The surprising appearance of Elliot Page



Esquire Magazine.



Page took the opportunity to show the tattoos she has on her arms and her worked abdomen as well as the scars from the operation she underwent to remove her breasts. With short hair and some accessories on her hands and around her neck, she showed her confidence and pride, and also talked about issues such as masculinitytheir transition and love.

“I feel bad that he was raised in a society that equates masculinity with the absence of emotion,” Elliot said.

Similarly, he clarified that, although he wants to represent the trans and queer community, he does not expect his sexual condition to be a determining factor when working.

Page is about to release the third season of “The Umbrella Academy” where his character, who was initially a woman, will also change according to the new identity of his interpreter, going from Vanya to Viktor.

“When they ask me, ‘Are you worried about being typecast?’ You wouldn’t say to J-Law or Rooney Mara or anyone, are you worried about being typecast as straight women? trans people are cast as cis characters. Of course,” Elliot told the magazine Esquire.

