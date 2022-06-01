Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Doesn’t Believe He’s Maui From Moana

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is enjoying his father-daughter time!

Last Saturday, the voice actor of Moana shared an adorable clip of himself on Instagram enjoying a tea party with her daughter Tiana, 4 years old.

“Man these dad/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of putting life into real perspective,” the 50-year-old actor wrote in the Instagram caption.

“My ‘why’ becomes even clearer,” he added. “She just turned 4 and she probably won’t remember this, but she sure will.”

The Jungle Cruise actor also revealed that her youngest daughter “refuses to believe her dad is actually MAUI from one of her favorite @disney movies, MOANA”.

“She’s always like, ‘Dad, you’re not Maui, you’re The Rock,'” he explained.

In addition to Tiana, Johnson is also a father to 6-year-old daughter Jasmine with his wife Lauren Hashianas well as his daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with his ex-wife Danny Garcia.

In April, the actor celebrated Tiana’s fourth birthday and marked the day with a sweet post shared on social networks.

Johnson often shares images on social media of her time at home with her daughters. In March, the wrestler-turned-actor posted an adorable video with Tiana, in which she taught him how to say a variety of positive affirmations to himself in honor of International Women’s Day.

Holding Tiana close to his chest, Johnson asked, “Can you tell I’m a pretty girl?” prompting her to adorably mutter, “I’m a pretty girl.”

“That’s right, and even more important than that, can you say ‘I’m an amazing girl’?” Johnson asked, to which Tiana responded with a smile, “Amazing girl.” The father of three also taught her little girl how to say that she is a “very smart girl.”