Dwayne Johnson sets a date for the long-awaited Black Adam trailer

One of the most anticipated superhero titles of the year is Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson’s foray into this genre has unleashed great expectations and to keep this up, The Rock reveals when we will see the first trailer of the film.

This film will serve to introduce one of the villains/antiheroes DC’s most powerful and dangerous. So far it is known that Black Adam (Johnson) will wake up today after a prolonged slumber. The only ones who can oppose the threat of this God is the Justice Society of America (JSA), composed of hawkman (Aldis Hodge) Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Dr Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

