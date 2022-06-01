Dwayne Johnson sets a date for the long-awaited Black Adam trailer

One of the most anticipated superhero titles of the year is Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson’s foray into this genre has unleashed great expectations and to keep this up, The Rock reveals when we will see the first trailer of the film.

This film will serve to introduce one of the villains/antiheroes DC’s most powerful and dangerous. So far it is known that Black Adam (Johnson) will wake up today after a prolonged slumber. The only ones who can oppose the threat of this God is the Justice Society of America (JSA), composed of hawkman (Aldis Hodge) Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Dr Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

Will Doctor Fate be able to stop Black Adam?

For those who do not know, the origins of this character go back to the time of the egyptianswhere the slave named Teth-Adam obtains the powers of the mighty Shazam warlock. This noble-hearted man had good intentions to use his gifts, but he completely strays from his path of justice, laying waste to everyone and seeking more and more power.

Bearing in mind that the film will be presented in octoberDwayne Johnson brings good news for fans and it is that we will not have to wait long for the arrival of the first trailer for Black Adam.

In a instagram post, the actor comments on everything that it was for him to shoot this film and the commitment he gave so that the product lives up to what the fans want. As a closing for his reflection, Dwayne announced that the advance will be available next June 8.

Almost immediately La Roca added a second publication, in which he thanked director Jaume Collet-Serra for his commitment to create together with him “a new paradigm of antihero”.

Dwayne looks awesome as the villain.

Black Adam will hit the theaters on October 21.

