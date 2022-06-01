Domino’s and Pizza Hut fake version; This is how scammers operate in CDMX

Fraudsters in CDMX have found a way to trick consumers by selling fake pizzas from Domino’s and Pizza Hut.

Domino’s, Pizza Hut and Little Caesars, among other brands, have managed to position the pizza industry as one of the strongest in the food sector.

The content creator is dedicated to making videos around the scams carried out by different companies or sellers.

A content creator has shown how scammers operate on CDMX to sell fake pizza of brands like Domino’s and Pizza Hut.

Most consumers identify this type of transaction and admit to avoiding it, however, some others do not notice the difference until they have already been deceived.

Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars and more

The pizza industry has managed to become one of the most important in the food sector, with relevant brands that have positioned themselves in the popular imagination of consumers.

The quality of the products, together with the distinctive work of brand recognition, has made a large part of the world population recognize its existence. We have, for example, the case of Little Caesars, the pizza company that saw the light in May 59 and that since then has done nothing but consolidate itself as one of the largest in the world.

Data from the specialized portal, Statista, reveal that the chain achieved sales of approximately 3.95 billion US dollars in the United States during 2020. Likewise, the company’s sales showed an increase with respect to the figure presented in the previous year, which is 3 thousand 810 million US dollars.

Similarly, Little Caesars managed to experience growth during 2020 despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The specialized theory indicates that this was due to the high demand for fast food, since people could not go out to the street to stock up on food freely as was done previously.

However, despite holding strong, Little Caesars fell short of the number one spot in terms of sales, which is primarily tied to the United States. This position belonged to the global giant Domino’s Pizza. Meanwhile, second place went to Pizza Hut.

In this sense, Domino’s has absolutely dominated the market. In the United States alone, the company managed to support nearly 75,000 restaurants in 2021. Therefore, it is not surprising that a large number of consumers remain faithful to the brands indicated; however, for some scammers in CDMX, this fact has been used to deceive many passers-by.

“Domino’s” and “Pizza Hut” fake; This is how scammers operate in CDMX

the content creator has shared the way in which many delivery people operate or even people who pose as delivery people to sell “fake” products from the most famous brands in the pizza industry.

The account holder is dedicated to making several of these videos exposing how many scammers try to make money in unethical ways.

In this case, it describes the tendency that exists among these scammers to characterize themselves as sellers of a brand and point out that a product “has been left to them”, that is, that it was not sold in a timely manner.

These supposed delivery men are placed at strategic points full of people, where they sell supposed pizzas at a very low price. Domino’s, Pizza Hut and Little Caesars are some of the victims.

As indicated, consumers who fall for this game buy pizzas thinking that they are pizzas of the brand, and that they are helping a delivery man who did not manage to sell his product. However, and from what this tiktoker points out, apparently things are not like that.

According to this, the delivery men would change the real product for a “fake” product, different pizzas that do not belong to the brand, “with pure dough”. For this reason, not only would they be selling a brand product without their authorization, but they would also be deceiving the customer by making him believe that it is a pizza from said brands.

This is how scammers operate in CDMX using fake Domino’s pizzas:

scam of the pizzas that were left

Although this statement has not been verified by any statistical data or journalistic investigation, comments on his video were responsible for “confirming” this fact, pointing out that it is a recurring practice: “When I was a child, they applied it to us. They sold it for 50 pesos and since all of us who were playing fut brought cash, we bought it,” said one of them.

What do you think about this? Would you buy any of these pizzas?

