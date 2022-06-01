Dominion is not a worthy closure for the saga – Spoiler Time

today wednesday June 1, 2022 premieres Jurassic World: Dominionthe latest installment in the saga of dinosaur films derived from the history of Michael Crichton Y steven spielberg. In hands of Colin Trevorrow It is the long-awaited closing of the saga.

Does 29 years, steven spielberg the journey of the dinosaurs began through jurassic-park, a film that was a turning point since it introduced dinosaurs through animatronics, models and a revolutionary computer technique that was just beginning, a simple but original script and a perfect ensemble of actors. It was a true masterpiece that is partly responsible for the derivations of current cinema and that marked generations to come. With the two sequels that followed, an attempt was made to repeat the magnificence of the original, but neither the cast nor the script managed to recreate the freshness of the first part and each part was smaller than the previous one, so with the premiere of the third part in 2001 it was decided to end the story of the Jurassic Park. In the 2015 went back to jurassic world with the premiere of Jurassic World in hands of Colin Trevorrow. It was the first sequel to be well received by fans, despite its shortcomings, and was a huge box office success.. The entrance guaranteed to make a new trilogy. Although the story was a kind of mirror image of the original 1991the cast of Chris Pratt Y Bryce DallasHoward and the renewed special effects managed to make a fun movie that at times rescued what was raised by Spielberg. But just like the original trilogy, history seemed to repeat itself in the sequel. JurassicWorld: Fallen Kingdom. Although they brought J. A. Bayonnethe Spanish director who conquered the world with his tsunami in The impossible“removing the dinosaurs from the island is one of the worst ideas in a long list of bad ideas” (Dr Ian Malcolm dixit), and that is demonstrated in the failed second part. although in the end Bayonne try to put some of the old school terror, the story is a disaster that was getting more complicated every minute until an end that pointed more than anything to a third installment than to close the disaster that had just started.

So we come to the end of this trilogy. Jurassic World: Dominionagain in the hands of Colin Trevorrowthe film that, in the words of Chris Prattis the closure with a gold clasp jurassic world. This tape brings back the members of the film from 1991 and joins them with the cast of Jurassic World so that together they solve the problems that arise when trying to make humans live in harmony with dinosaurs in harmony. Obviously, new species of dinosaurs arise and a new sanctuary is created (another Jurassic Park) located in another remote part of the world where they are going to gather the dinosaurs to protect and study them.

Our heroes Owen Grady (Pratt) Y Claire Dearing (Dallas Howard) live as a family taking care of Maisie Lockwood (isabella sermon), the heir to the dynasty Lockwood. This girl, in addition to representing a lot of money, keeps in her blood the secret of cloning, something that would change the world for the better. However, the little one is found by the bad guys headed by Lewis Dogson (Campbell Scott), who want to profit from the control of the dinosaurs and make our heroes in the company of Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Alan Grant (Sam Neil) Y Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) enter the new sanctuary in order to rescue Maisiekill the bad guy and incidentally save some dinosaurs.

Trevorrow try to close his trilogy by intertwining the original actors with those of their versions and adding even more characters. The result? He gets out of hand, and even though he says he gave everyone equal screen time, some feel totally wasted and others like Pratt Y bryce they end up being overshadowed by the originals. The new characters are shoehorned into inclusion, something that is part of the fan service which the film is full of. Throwing so many characters on the grill becomes counterproductive and a waste that ends up feeling lukewarm in which nothing happens.

The director, however, suddenly succeeds in creating good action sequencesfull of emotion and suspense , like the incredible chase in Europe between motorcycles vs velociraptors but in the end these scenes seem loose without an emotional link that unites them, they seem more like filler than to contribute something worth telling to the film. The story ends up getting too entangled, the inclusion of new dinosaurs, new characters and the new sanctuary takes away all the emotion since for more than thirds of the film we are welcoming new things, something that is definitely not a closure worthy of the saga. On the technical side, the film is full of incredible cgi, very well executed sequences and very colorful settings. The music of Michael Giachino It manages to be a great tribute to the work of John Williams with the rescue of the iconic tune of the original films in which there is true nostalgia.

In conclusion, Jurassic World: Dominium (Jurassic World: Dominion) is an attempt to close the saga, which resorts to nostalgia to try to connect with the original films, mixing with the novelty of new settings, creatures and characters, with a script that tries to be a mirror of jurassic-park but that fails in all its forms. All the characters feel totally wasted, there is no development of the new ones and there is no worthy farewell for those who returned for the only time. It is an explosive, fast-paced, very showy and massive ending, yes, but without the necessary emotion to make it relevant. It fails as the closure of a story that takes more than 29 years in forge. Although it is appreciated that they have brought the characters from the original Spielbergthat element of magic and innocence that made jurassic-park a cult movie. This is just one more popcorn movie that will keep you entertained for two and a half hours, but that you will forget when you leave the theater. A shame.