“dogstar”; Keanu Reeves’ grunge band that few know

When you hear the name of Keanu Reeves, you surely think of the Matrix saga, Marvel’s adaptation of Constantine and the John Wick saga; However, it is known that Keanu Reeves has participated in different areas, such as video games, he has his own comic, “Brzrkr” and enters the music. In fact, few fans of the actor know that he had a band called dogstarof genre grungy and Alternative Rock.

After meeting a group of old friends and acquaintances out there in the nineties, Keanu Reeves wanted to fulfill another of his dreams; beyond acting: having his own band.

The origin

Legend has it that the group originated thanks to a conversation between Keanu and Robert Mailhouse (Seinfeld); well, Keanu knew how to play bass and could do some choirs, (lifeboxset. 2020). Consequently, taking advantage of the great popularity that Reeves achieved in the 90s thanks to the Matrix saga and Speed, certainly attracted attention; Including, they were invited to several festivals, appeared on MTV and released 2 studio albums and an EP with the record companies Ultimatum Music Y Zoo Entertainment.

Now, the members confirmed many times in interviews that they never used Keanu’s fame as easy publicity to increase their success; instead, they all agreed to work separately on their individual projects, for example, Keanu’s and Robert’s acting careers.

However, despite enjoying a lot of popularity, it was not as successful compared to his film career and, eventually, internet fame due to memes; With this, the band began its activity in 1991, although they would eventually split up in 2002 for unclear reasons.

The members, where are they now?

The band was made up of Keanu Reeves, being the main vocalist and bassist, and has filmed a total of 71 movies since the beginning of his career; second, he is Robert Mailhousebacking vocalist and drummer, after the breakup of the group he acted in movies like Dangerous Connections (2016).

Next, Gregg Miller, backing vocalist and guitarist who left the group in 2005 and currently has his own YouTube channel. Finally, Bert DomroseGregg’s stand-in, also a backing vocalist and guitar player, who has also continued to create his own music, which you can check out here.

happy endings

As I said at the beginning, dogstar is of the genre grungy and the alternative rockbelonging to this genus, mainly the grungy other groups that also started in the nineties; such as Nirvana, Alice in Chains, Green River Y pearl jam. So if you’ve heard any Nirvana songs, you can get an idea of ​​Dogstar’s style; since the grungy It is characterized by using strongly distorted guitars, predominant drums and lyrics that can reflect a certain apathy.

Resulting in a style that is not very commercial to say, after all, the term grungy comes from English “grungy”, which means dirty. Therefore, for some it may seem like music that only has noise, and personally, it is not one of my favorite genres; so I could hardly recommend it to anyone, unless it’s someone who really appreciates this alternative style.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPKNmUcJ_Bk Dogstar “Happy Ending” [FULL ALBUM]

What’s more, something I noticed on both albums is that dogstar shares many aspects with heavy metal, including some similar to punk; Since the punk I like it very much, I find Corner Store (from the album happy endings) as one of my favorites, because this song reminded me of my nineties youth. Besides, you can appreciate more the good voice that Keanu had, making you think: is there something that this man does not do well?

On the other hand, another of my favorites would be Halo (as well as happy endings), since, with her if you shake your head to the rhythm of the guitars and drums; like Dear Maria Count Me In of All Time Lowmakes me feel without fail that rebellious and energetic energy of 90s music.

Corner Store Video Clip – Dogstar

his discography

Within this, are his 2 studio albums: “Our Little Visionary” (1996), produced by Zoo Entertainment Y “happy ending” (2000), produced by Ultimatum Music; for others, his EP (Extended Play, extended reproduction in Spanish) “Four Formaggi” (1996) also from Zoo Entertainment. Finally, in 2004 a compilation called, “Influences & Connections – Volume One: Mr. Big”as a tribute to the American band of rock hard, Mr Big.

Tours and presentations

Its first official presentation was in 1991 at Rodgies, a venue in Los Angeles, with a total of 80 spectators, thus opening the dogstar it was Weezer; From there, in 1994 they would start appearing on MTV, they did several national and world tours, even giving a concert in Japan. Moreover, they were invited by David Bowie for their 1995 tour of the United States and Asia, including Bon Jovi on his tour of Australia and New Zealand; (Tovar, A. 2021).

It is so, that they would play again in Glastonbury 1999 (one of the most important festivals in Europe) on the main stage; but, sadly, they were booed during their only performance, to the point of throwing oranges at them. Despite that, the reason why the group would split up 3 years later would be for scheduling reasons; both Keanu and the other members had other priorities above the band, specifically Keanu with the Matrix trilogy.

But, this would not be the last of them, because dogstar met only in 2004 to record a song for the tribute album to Mr Big; and whether out of curiosity or genuine interest, dogstar He still has his small group of fans who share his music and remember that peculiar group with nostalgia.

Keanu Reeves singing Isabelle in Japan

It was good while it lasted

Even though the band has been inactive for quite some time, its members are still very good friends and who knows; maybe at some point not too far away they will have that meeting that their fans long for.

Did you already know Dogstar? We invite you to listen to his music that is available on YouTube and we leave you the Spotify list so you can take a walk to the music of the favorite actor of many.

