Disney revealed the first Pinocchio trailer with Tom Hanks as Gepetto | The director is Robert Zemeckis

With Tom Hanks between its protagonists and the direction of Robert Zemeckisthe story of Pinocchio returns to the cinema with a production that will merge real characters with 3D effects animations. And from this Tuesday you can see the preview of the official trailer that he published Disney+, exclusive platform where you can also see the reversion of this animated classic in its “live action” format.

the renowned actor Tom Hanks (Finch) will embody the character of the carpenter Geppettowhile Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will give voice to Pinoche, the puppet who seeks to be real. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, meanwhile, will voice Jiminy Cricket (Jimmy the cricket), who was the voice of Pinocchio’s conscience.

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/xZiqJris

The direction was in charge of Zemeckisdirector of renowned films such as the Back to the Future trilogy, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Forrest Gump and Cast Away, among others.

The Pinocchio trailer, which is 1 minute and 42 seconds long, begins with Gepetto’s request to the stars to become the father of a real child, after finishing the construction of a wooden doll. In other sections, characters such as Jiminy Cricket and the fairy that gives life to one of the most iconic characters of Disney.

The cast is rounded out by Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John, Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, Luke Evans as the Conductor, Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana, Giuseppe Battiston as Lord Stromboli, and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick. .

When is it released and how to watch the film by streaming

Pinocchio will hit theaters and It will be released exclusively on Disney +, on September 8, according to the first official preview shared by the streaming platform.

The premiere will also coincide with the global celebration of Disney+ Day, organized by D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, the company’s official fan club.

