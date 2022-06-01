The Covid-19 pandemic not only marked a turning point in the way we live and work, but it forced us to review the way we deliver clinical services to people, adapting to the new needs that they present.

At that point digitization and integration of hospital services it has become a significant opportunity to optimize health systems, allowing us to connect all aspects of patient care, lower costs and improve outcomes.

Along these lines, today it is essential equip health centers with state-of-the-art technologies that are capable of delivering accurate diagnoses and give the option of generating personalized treatments, that focus on people’s real emergencies and avoid the use of standard therapies that may not be adjusted to the individual requirements of people.

Considering that immediate and effective responses are currently required from a medical point of view, A great ally in the diagnostic process has been the important advances in the speed and quality of exam imageswhich gives radiologists and pathologists the possibility of accessing excellent data in record time and attending to a greater number of procedures.

The new technologies developed for the health sector are designed to achieve true integration so that medical teams can work collaboratively, exchanging quality information. That is what we call digital health and precision medicine, where a multidisciplinary team has advanced visualization tools and 24/7 online access to data that enable you to successfully address all patient needs.

And precisely at Philips we have the most complete portfolio of equipment and solutions in the industry to achieve this integration. From our analytics solution designed to help clinicians diagnose, monitor, and communicate across modalities and clinical settings through a connected and seamless workflow, to our digital pathology solutions, genomics, anatomical intelligence solutions and more, along with ultrasound equipment, MRI, computed tomography and image-guided interventionism, among others.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that what has been said in the previous paragraphs is possible thanks to the use and integration of Artificial Intelligence as a key tool that makes it possible to process information with great efficiency in limited times and create a continuous system of professional work, which is translates into improving people’s quality of life.

*District Manager for Hispanic- Philips Latin America.