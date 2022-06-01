Did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have children while they were married? – Movie News

The couple of actors became the most sought-after couple in Hollywood while they were together, however, everything has come crashing down with the statements of the most media jury in recent years.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s trial is still in progress. We’ve gone from disgust to doubt in a matter of days, and it was recently speculated that the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl began a relationship with his lawyer Camille Vasquez, something that the latter neither fully confirmed nor denied to a reporter from TMZ.

It is normal for most people who have followed the case to imagine that the couple had been in a marriage for more than a decade, due to all the things that both have revealed to have experienced during their relationship. The reality is that the marriage lasted only 15 months, after Amber Heard filed for divorce.

Did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have plans to become parents during their marriage?



However, their relationship began when they met on the set of Diario de un seductor in 2009. The connection was immediate and the chemistry they felt was undeniable. Although the actors spent their time making positive comments about each other in any interview they gave to the press, it was not until 2012 that Johnny Depp began the divorce process from his then-wife Vanessa Paradis..

If the relationship began in 2012 and ended in 2016, was there a chance for the couple to have children? Johnny Depp and Amber Heard never made these plans public, they only showed the admiration they felt for each other. “It’s like walking into a room and meeting Lauren Bacall or Bette Davis, she [Amber Heard] is something special”declared the also protagonist of Jeanne duBarry.

The little girl is called Oonagh Paige and in April 2022 she turned one year old.



Although the couple never sought to have children, Amber Heard announced in 2021 that she had become a mother through a surrogate pregnancy, which involved renting a womb. Oonagh Paige Heard is the name of the little girl, who just turned her first year of life in April.

The Aquaman actress, whose scenes were cut in the sequel due to the defamation trial controversy, assured that it is “mother and father” for her daughter, as well as her intention to become a mother since 2017 (a year after the separation from Depp), so she looked for a way to do it without the need for “an engagement ring in her hand” .