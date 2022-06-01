Did Billie Eilish and XXXTentacion date?

BILLIE Eilish is a famous American singer-songwriter and the youngest person to ever win a Grammy album of the year.

Here’s what we know about Billie’s previous boyfriends.

Did Billie Eilish date XXXTentacion?

The 20-year-old star had no history of dating XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy.

However, he was one of Billie’s close friends prior to her death in June 2018.

The rumors flew when he called Billie “[his] queen ”in a comment to her post on Instagram. The post was later deleted.

Billie wrote the song “6.18.18” as a tribute to him.

Who is Billie Eilish dating?

Billie’s most recent boyfriend was actor Matthew Tyler Vorce who confirmed the separation via an Instagram post.

The couple are believed to have started dating in April 2021 when they were spotted on a coffee date. Matthew denied that he cheated on Billie.

Billie and her ex-man have been in a private relationship for the most part and have rarely been seen in public.

According to her documentary, Billie dated rapper Q, also called 7: AMP, but they split after less than a year together.

It is unknown how they first met, but they started dating in late 2018.

Most read in Entertainment

He also went on to appear on the 24-year-old rapper’s album cover, “Bleaupro”.

Speaking of her pain after their breakup, she said, “I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think it’s right for him. “

Previously, many people have speculated whether Billie and Justin Bieber were romantically involved, due to their close friendship.

However, the couple have never been anything but good friends, with Justin, who is married to Hailey Baldwin, taking the young star under his wing during his musical endeavors.

Who is XXXTentacion dating?

XXXTentacion dated Geneva Ayala, 20. The couple first met in November 2014.

After four intense days together, they broke up and didn’t see each other for another 18 months, when their allegedly toxic relationship resumed.

Cinthia Yamila Ghan Perez is another of Onfroy’s ex-girlfriends.

It is assumed that they dated around 2013 and broke up around the end of 2015.

Fans have often speculated that she was a great inspiration for X to start making music with lots of songs about her.