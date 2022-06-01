Denzel Washington reveals how the approach was after the slap

It will take weeks and even months to overcome the controversial moment lived in this edition of the Oscars, starring Will Smith and Chris Rock. After Smith’s slap in the face of the comedian, Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper were two of the actors who approached the protagonist of Williams method to reassure him and talk carefully with him. Now Washington has told how he lived the moment and what she thinks about the controversy of the week.

During the night of Sunday, March 27, Will Smith got up from his seat at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to hit Chris Rock, who made a joke about the lack of hair of Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. . In the middle of the ceremony, Will starred in one of the most controversial incidents in the Hollywood film industry.





The moment has brought consequences to the Oscar winner as best supporting actor, since he has had to pause some of his projects that were already underway and he has had to resign as a member of the Academy. Washington attended the leadership summit of author and Bishop TD Jakes, and there he took the opportunity to break his silence on what is undoubtedly the topic of the moment.





“There’s a saying: ‘when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong.’ The devil says, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favourite.’ it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for some reason, the devil got a hold of that circumstance that night,” Washington said of what happened that night in remarks compiled by Variety.

These words could have served as a reference for Smith, since during his speech after winning the Oscar he also mentioned the devil: “At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you,” said the actor, apologizing instantly to the academy, the spectators and all those colleagues who were they were in the compound.





Now, Denzel has been the one who has told more details of the moment, such as what they said to Will to calm things down. “Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but the others. Tyler Perry immediately came with me. He said some prayers. I don’t want to say what we talked about, but the grace of God goes to any of us,” he explained.

The actor, who has a great relationship with Smith, is not willing to condemn him, and even less so without knowing all the details of the story and what led Will to lose his temper: “Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of this situation, but I know that the only solution is to pray, prayer, the way I saw it, the way I see it,” he explains.



Washington and Smith maintain a close relationship Getty

Last February, Smith gave an interview to People where did he speak about his bond with Denzel Washington, whom he considers a “mentor”. “We’ve spent a lot of time together, so we’ve talked a lot. He’s always been a mentor to me and he grabbed me and said, ‘This is your year,'” he explained. “He has seen Me through the years and he was just telling me how proud he is of who I’ve become and what I’ve become,” Will explained excitedly, not knowing that his own mentor would be the one to calm him down after a while. such a controversial moment.





