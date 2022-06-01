Decalogue to achieve EXCELLENCE in medical practice

While it is a fact that once a doctor has proven his worth by passing the Faculty of Medicine.

In medical practice, a mix of skills are necessary to help with the application of medical science to patients.

Get to know the Decalogue of good medical practice. Be a great doctor It requires more than high test scores and knowledge of medical terms.

But what is a good doctor?

While it is a fact that once a doctor has proven himself by passing Medical School, he has the necessary work ethic and intelligence. In practice, a mix of skills are necessary to help with the application of medical science to patients.

Soft skills are personal attributes that allow someone to interact effectively and harmoniously with other people. Examples include: empathy, nonverbal communication, and listening skills.

Secondly, hard skills are part of the skill set required for a jobThese are acquired through training, an example of a hard skill is analytical skills.

Decalogue of good medical practice

Listen to your patient: patients often make our diagnostic work easier if we listen carefully, as well as helping them to vent from many situations they may be going through Direct your patient: listening to them is very important, but in an organized or directed way. Have an orderly conversation that contributes to your diagnosis. Patient Safety = Physician Safety: If the patient is doing well, the doctor is doing well. Remember that establishing a medical practice that provides your patients with safe care means safety in your diagnosis, in your treatment and, in unfortunate cases, safety in your assets and your professional prestige. Create bonds with your patients: establish an appropriate doctor-patient relationship It is extremely important to achieve better results. Stay updated: medicine is a discipline that is constantly changing, it is important keep you updated to offer the best treatments available. Respect your time and that of your patients: there are cases in which emergencies make it impossible to start the consultation on time, try not to do it frequently. Patients make room in their day to come to see you, respect that timeas well as that they respect the time of your consultation by arriving on time and not using their phone during the consultation. Respect the privacy of your patient and avoid misunderstandings: When you go to explore a patient, try to do it accompanied, either from the patient’s relatives, or ideally from a nurse. Mainly when reviewing patients of the opposite sex, preventing your professionalism from being questioned, or the patient feeling attacked. Dedicate them the necessary time: this point is difficult when there are many patients waiting for the consultation. But there are patients who only require a consultation of 5-10 minutes, and there are patients who require consultations of one hour. Take the time they need. Honesty: It is important to always speak the truth with patients. Think how you would like to be cared for, or how you would care for a family member: remember that patients go to the doctor at a difficult time, when they feel vulnerable, perhaps in pain or fear. Be empathetic, treat them as you would like to be treated.

Source: Dr. Fernando Pérez Galaz.

