deadline and time for the missions of Chapter 3 Season 2

Call it Impact, or call it Collisionbut the season finale event of Fortnite is just around the corner again, putting an end to what has been a fantastic Chapter 3 – Season 2 intensely returning us to the lore, while the game was completely deconstructed.

Deconstruct yourself, as we should all do, but in this case in the literal sense. And it is that the appearance of the Zero Construction mode has raised Fortnite towards a new golden age of players, and also audiences. A mode that we will continue to expect a lot from, and although it was a trick of the Imagined Order and should be corrected with its fall, many would be disappointed if it disappeared.

But regardless of what may await us in Season 3, we must tighten the gears to complete all our missions before it’s too late. Well, the Collision event will cover us the possibility of scratching last minute experience points.

It’s time to do spring cleaning! Go ahead and spend everything you have before your Bars reset before the next Season. pic.twitter.com/SAGEEc4lo3 — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) May 31, 2022

An event that simply by witnessing it, or playing Fortnite a few hours earlier, will make it possible for us to get exclusive free rewards. And apart from them, if we look at our battle pass, going up a few more levels to get some extra rewards is not too much. And we must be careful with deadline date and time for it.

Since the Impact event will take place on Saturday, June 4 at 10:00 p.m. CEST (peninsular time of Spain). But queues for the event will start 30 minutes before, so be very careful if at 9:30 p.m. This Saturday we still have some mission to complete or rewards to collect (although those of the battle pass will be collected by themselves if we have enough stars, although perhaps not with the priority that we would like).