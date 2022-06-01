‘Dancing With Myself’: Is Shakira Married? Star has been with footballer Gerard Piqué for 11 years

When it comes to celebrities, people always want to know what their love life is like. The same goes for the famous Colombian singer, Shakira, and her boyfriend, the professional footballer, Gerard Pique.

We’ll see Shakira on the jury of NBC’s upcoming dance reality show, “Dancing With Myself.” So what’s her personal story? We know she has been with her partner, Gerard Pique, since 2011. The couple first met while filming her music video for the 2010 FIFA World Cup official song, “Waka Waka,” with Gerard as one of the football stars inside. Today, the couple are beyond the ecstasy of each other’s company and also have two children, 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old Sasha. Also, did you know the two have yet to get married? Read on to find out why.

Shakira and her partner Gerard have been together for over a decade and are still going strong, even though she is not yet married to her longtime partner.

Shakira and Gerard Pique first went public with their relationship in 2011. Since then, the duo have been happy and have even expanded their family by welcoming their two boys, Milan and Sasha.

Shakira hails from Barranquilla, Colombia, while her partner was born and raised in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Aside from the fact that their roots come from different places, it sure looks like their constant support for each other’s careers is one of the many reasons the two are still going pretty strong.

In an interview with Glamor magazine, Shakira highlighted the fact that she didn’t want to get married, saying, “We already have what’s essential, you know? We have a union, a mutual love, a child. I think those aspects of our relationships are already established and marriage won’t change them. But if I ever get married, he is the one. ”

Although this celebrity couple is the most talked about, they are yet to get married; Shakira seems to be quite anxious about the concept of marriage, which she doesn’t care about considering how much she likes to be called Gerard’s “girlfriend”. In her ’60 Minutes’ interview of her with her “husband” of hers, Shakira revealed that “Marriage scares the shit out of me,” explaining, “I don’t want her to see me as the wife. I would prefer that he see me as his girlfriend ”.

The season premiere of “Dancing With Myself” airs May 31, 2022 at 10pm ET / PT, on NBC. Viewers in the UK can access episodes of the series the next day on both Sky TV and Now TV, as Peacock has been integrated across both platforms.