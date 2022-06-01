Dakota Kai reveals her new name after leaving WWE

Dakota Kai can now begin her new stage as a professional fighter. The former WWE Superstar was released from the company in late April. This past Sunday ended its non-competition clauseso you can now get back into a ring.

On May 9, the fighter requested the registration of the brand “King Kota”. Everything seemed to indicate that it would be his new post-WWE name, something he has finally confirmed Cheree Crowley herself (real name of the fighter) through her social networks:

“At this very moment, I am King. Kota.”

In addition to his new name, Kota has also shown his new look for this new stage of his careerwhere her hair of three colors or shades stands out.

The fighter spent six years in WWE, debuting at the first edition of the Mae Young Classic, where she lost to Kairi Sane in the quarterfinals. Kai spent her entire stay with the company wrestling in NXT and NXT UK. During this time she managed to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship twice, both times alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Shortly before her release, the fighter participated in several dark matches on the main WWE shows but, as reported by Dave Meltzer, his performance did not finish convincing the direction of the company, that I didn’t see her as main roster material. Before being released Kai informed the management that she was not interested in renewing her contract. and that he wanted to leave the company, as happened on April 29.

