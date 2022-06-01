Crochet top: the fashion launched by Chiara Ferragni

Don’t call it grandma’s fabric. Crochet is among the protagonists of summer 2022. That of crochet tops, and clothing in general, is a trend seen last year. Which comes back even stronger than before. Viral are i tile designlike the one worn by Chiara Ferragni, which sparked a boom in research. Or the versions buckhet hat, loved by the Americans Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. It is available on the basis of style and needs, overcoming the cliché of the beach and even preparing it in the city. Releasing joy and happiness, is the perfect synonym for summer.

Chiara Ferragni kicks off the crochet season

After the return of moccasins, quilted jackets and handmade sweaters, crochet tops confirm the passion for “grandma” trends. For the summer of 2022, the focus is on crochetdeclining it in youthful silhouettes and colors. To inaugurate the season was Chiara Ferragniwith a set of his brand that has generated a boom in research. White top and skirt, with tiles joined together reminiscent of colored plaids made from leftover wool. From a mix of style, generations and trends a fabric synonymous with craftsmanship and Made in Italy returns to our wardrobes, making everyone feel a bit like a child again.

A world of intertwining

The cunning and eye-catching texture of the crochet, which turns out to be extremely practical and breathableallows you to experiment with a wide range of garments. Chrissy Teigen opt for a pair of 70s-inspired trousers for a casual-chic city look. While Selena Gomez opt for a soft and comfortable cardiganperfect for cool summer evenings. Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber they cannot do without the knitted bucket hat to shelter from the sun on tropical beaches. Though, the maximum expression of macrame you have it with coordinated sets. The style multiplies, as well as the crochet pieces, ensuring a neat and trendy look, from head to toe.

How to wear the crochet top in the city and by the sea

After purchasing, or why not, making your own crochet top it’s time to create the perfect styling. Crochet, with an indie glamor worthy of the hippie generation and that retro charm has no limits. In the city you wear it like Katie Holmes, with jeans and Birkenstock on the hottest and most sultry days. Or how Gigi Hadid, with light linen trousers and slippers. While at the beach it is worn over bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, preferring a wide-knit design. Or, even better, kimoni e long costume coversfor a I do not see effect in bohemian style.

