Cristiano Ronaldo is on the six-man PFA shortlist, but Son Heung-min has been snubbed

Cristiano Ronaldo is a shocking inclusion in the PFA Player of the Year squad, but Son Heung-min failed to make the grade.

Ronaldo enjoyed a good solo season, scoring 18 league goals in 30 games, but was unable to inspire a Manchester United that struggled all season. Meanwhile, Son was snubbed by the shortlist despite him being at the top of the Premier League scorer chart.

The Tottenham striker scored 23 goals, earning a share of the Golden Shoe award with Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah. Son also racked up nine other assists and even won the director’s award for the year, but he’s not one of six contenders for the coveted award.

Although Son failed to make the cut, his Tottenham teammate Harry Kane is one of the contenders for the accolade.

The England captain was reborn under Antonio Conte and joins Ronaldo, Salah, Kevin de Bruyne and Virgil van Dijk in the shortlist for the gong.

Despite Son’s outrage, former Spurs and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov insisted that the South Korean striker had managed to outshine Kane this year and supported the deadly Tottenham duo to reach even greater heights in the league. next years.

Berbatov told Betfair: “Son has been even better than Kane this season. Sometimes we overlook the player next to the star, but Son has produced incredible moments and goals. We also have to give Son credit for what he is doing. I’m so glad he’s stepping out of Kane’s shadow. He must be on the team of the season.

“I always come back to me and Robbie Keane when we were at Spurs – it was a great collaboration – and now I’m so happy they have Kane and Son. You can see that there is no selfishness there, they both play for the team and stimulate each other towards greater results.

“For a great partnership to work, selfishness cannot be in the equation, you have to be selfless when playing with an attacking partner. You have to give him the ball when he is in a better position, there can be no jealousy and you want him to do well. He’ll return the favor and make you look good. This is what we are seeing now at Spurs with Kane and Son, just as it was with me and Keano. ”