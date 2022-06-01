Cristiano Ronaldo gets shocking nomination for PFA Player of the Year … because gold shoe winner Son Heung-min fails to win

MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo received a shocking nomination for the PFA Player of the Year award.

But there is no room for Tottenham ace Son Heung-Min, despite the South Korean finishing top scorer this season.

2

Elsewhere, Spurs friend Harry Kane and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne are also in the mix.

But it is Liverpool that lead the way with three nominations for Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Ronaldo suffered a mixed first season on his return to Man United despite scoring 18 Premier League goals.

The Portuguese legend has been criticized for not adapting to the team’s tactics.

And while his future under Erik ten Hag is still up for debate, Ronaldo now finds himself ready for an award he has already won twice in 2007 and 2008.

Ronnie’s inclusion comes at the expense of Spurs’ favorite son, who shared the Golden Boot with Salah after both men scored 23 goals this season.

But teammate Kane is on the hunt for the PFA award after scoring 17 goals and inspiring Tottenham to reach the top four.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne is looking to add another individual trophy to his collection after already being voted Premier League Player of the Season.

Most read in the Premier League

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £ 10 BONUS WITH 100 GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and conditions apply)

The Belgian received the approval of fans, club captains and an expert jury.

And De Bruyne will be among the favorites for the brace after winning another title with Man City.

Finally, Liverpool have no fewer than three players in the running.

Salah, like Son, scored 23 goals and also got 13 assists, earning him the championship playmaker award.

Striker Mane has scored 16 goals and hopes for recognition as he prepares to move to Bayern Munich.

Finally, Van Dijk is back at his best in Liverpool defense after a long injury suspension, helping the Reds concede just 26 goals throughout the season.

Meanwhile, the PFA Young Player of the Year nominees were revealed early Wednesday.

Reece James of Chelsea, Conor Gallagher of Crystal Palace, Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa, Phil Foden of Man City, as well as Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have all been proposed.