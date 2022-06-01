Coty will launch a new skin care line with Kim Kardashian

Bloomberg — Kim Kardashian has a new skin care line with Coty Inc. (COTY)

With Named SKKN by Kim, the line will go on sale June 21 in a new online store, operated in conjunction with Coty, according to a statement. Initially available products include a cleanser, toner, scrub, and various serums and creams. Prices range from US$43 to US$95.

“What started as a diagnosis of psoriasis became the catalyst for my skincare journey of discovery, that inspired me to learn more about my skin and how to take care of it,” Kardashian said in the statement.

Coty has increasingly tied his fortune to the Kardashians, as he seeks to use his influence to boost his sales. The company acquired a 20% stake in Kardashian’s beauty business in 2020. The $200 million deal valued his business at $1 billion.

Also has done business with Kim’s sister, Kylie Jenner. He acquired 51% of Kylie Jenner’s beauty brands in 2020 and in addition participated in the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics in July 2021.

Kardashian had previously said she would rename her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance lines, launched in 2017 and shuttered in 2021. Kardashian also co-founded the lingerie brand Skims.recently valued at $3.2 billion in January.

With the assistance of Lara Snali.

This article was translated by Miriam Salazar