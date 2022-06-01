Controversy of Mick Jagger for a ‘prohibited’ photograph next to ‘Guernica’

‘The Rolling Stones’ are celebrating and route through the main corners of the world geography after 60 years in the music industry. ‘sixties’ is the tour that pays tribute to this illustrious group that has earned the respect of the public during the last decades and that starts this Wednesday, June 1, in Madrid, specifically in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. For this reason, the members of this English rock band have taken advantage of their stay to know the ins and outs of the city of Madrid.

Mick jaggersinger and leader of the Rolling Stones, took advantage of the day off prior to Wednesday’s performance to visit the most emblematic and crowded places in the Spanish capital. “Enjoying a lot of what Madrid has to offer, from fallen angels to flamenco!”, Reports Jagger’s publication accompanied by several images of his tourist day in the city. One of the photos is interior of the Museo Reino Sofía next to Guernica, the work of Pablo Picasso, and which is located in one of the rooms on the route.

A ‘forbidden’ image

Mick Jagger took advantage of the closure of the museum for the public during the day on Tuesday, so he was able to make a private visit and without any kind of wait. Nevertheless, the image of the singer of the band next to the painting of the artist from Malaga has been questioned by some users on social media due to the museum’s ban on taking pictures of this work. In fact, the Reina Sofía confirmed to ‘Europa Press’ that the main reason for denying users this fact is due to the “quality of the visit” and not due to issues of image rights, as was thought.

Also, the museum indicates that this prohibition facilitates and helps the conservation of the work, although in recent years the company has looked the other way and has allowed the capture of photographs next to the ‘Guernica’. Reina Sofía herself issued a statement on her social networks after the discomfort of the users and reiterated his apologies to the public, stressing that it is an image that was “a communication action” how it has been done throughout the history of the museum. Something similar happened to the actor Pierce Brosnan five years ago after sharing a photo that the same museum uploaded to its social wall.