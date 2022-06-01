Confirmed: Fortnite Season 3 begins June 5

Epic Games has confirmed the start date than expected Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 in one of the most absurd ways we can remember. Just below we tell you all the details about the beginning of the new season of Fortnite:

When does Fortnite Season 3 start?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 begins on Sunday, June 5, 2022. This has been confirmed by Epic Games, as we say, in a very absurd way … in the blog entry regarding the next concert of the Musical Wave Series, in which the Japanese artist Gen Yoshino will delight us with his music.

Official art of the final event Collision in Fortnite

The Collision final event is celebrated on Saturday June 4, 2022 at the following dates and times:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

(peninsula and Balearic Islands): 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Spain (Canary Islands): 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

(Canary Islands): 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Argentina , Brazil , Chili Y Uruguay : 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

, , Y : 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. bolivia , Cuba , Dominican Republic Y Venezuela : 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

, , Y : 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Ecuador , Colombia , Mexico , Panama Y Peru : 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

, , , Y : 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua: 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

Once it’s done, there’s expected to be a maintenance time of several hours (longer than usual, about 15 considering the precedent Season 1 and Season 2 of Chapter 3). After this, Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 would start directly, along with the usual rain of information: new skinscontent of battle pass (we already know they would be Darth Vader and Indiana Jones according to a leak).

Leaked image of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, and rescaled via AI

For the rest, we remind you that our days are numbered:

