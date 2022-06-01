Companies that are now ‘fleeing’ on Wall Street like the plague

Inflation and the chain of suppliers force us to keep our guard up with the retail business sector. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Supply chain and inflation are the big concerns of companies

Consumer spending holding up but expected to start falling soon

Companies like Walmart, Target or Amazon are expected to be the hardest hit

Entrepreneurs are concerned about inflation and complications (including delays, bottlenecks, insecurity, etc.) in supply chains.

They have said it recently at the Davos meeting, but they also explain it in their quarterly results and are saying it at analyst conferences, according to Factset figures.

This data consultancy has certified that when referring to issues that impact their businesses, it explains that in the conferences on quarterly results between March 15 and May 19, 338 of the companies in the S&P500 index cited the supply chain or supply chain. It is a figure close to the record of the third quarter in 2021.

And references to inflation have been pervasive in those comments on accounts and expectations. Not so many comments about price increases had been made in 12 years.

And all this has the retail sector in a difficult moment due to inventory management, pressure on margins and the change in consumption, something that has some analysts on guard.

Consumption endures… although it is not known how long

At the moment, Americans continue to open their wallets and, above all, use their savings and credit cards to continue consuming, something that is good for the economy. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, however, question whether the desire to keep spending high will continue.

This investment bank has conducted a survey that reflects that consumers are feeling the effects of inflation to the point that 62% of the approximately 2,000 participants in the study consider it their first concern (three months ago it was the of 56%). The big concern is gasoline, which acts as a regressive tax.

Continue reading the story

More than half of consumers have plans to cut spending and much more in the segment of those with low incomes.

Where are you planning to cut spending? In the goods and services that are least affected by inflation, such as restaurants, clothing and shoe stores. Consumers have to make budgets and you have to cut where you can (discretionary) to continue paying bills and essential consumption (staples).

You may also like:

Everything indicates that consumers will cut spending on less necessary products, such as home equipment, including televisions. Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images.

The sentiment collected by the Morgan Stanley team is negative, and on par with that captured by the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey, which points to an index at recessionary levels.

Half of consumers think that their financial situation is worse than a year ago and the proportion of those who believe that it is a bad time to make large expenses for the home (change the refrigerator or a washing machine), buy vehicles or houses is one of the highest since this bank began to press the sentiment of those who, with their spending, are responsible for 70% of the evolution of GDP.

The companies most affected by the drop in consumption

Given that inflation affects those who have the least the most, since they spend proportionally more of their income on inescapable expenses, there are two immediate conclusions for these analysts. The first is that “low-income consumers are going to reduce their spending” so “we are more negative about companies targeting these consumers.”

And the second is that the pressure on prices “coupled with the overconsumption of goods during the pandemic is going to mean less demand for discretionary consumer companies.” That is, the non-essential: automobiles and components, durable consumer goods, clothing, consumer services such as hotels, restaurants and entertainment, as well as distribution.

It is something that is reflected in the well-known results of companies such as Walmart, target Y GAP that they have seen a change in the consumer that harms them and moves them away from highly discretionary purchases. Other businesses more focused on the consumption of basic necessities or stores oriented to loose budgets such as Lowe’s, Home Depot, have suffered a different fate due to the type of clientele they have, with more budget.

“Yes amazonWalmart and Target have problems operating in this environment, it is possibly worse for smaller and less efficient companies”, explain Morgan Stanley analysts to conclude that although consumers continue to spend, if they do so at a lower level they can harm many companies “which is why we are so negative in this segment of the market”.

In its report, and when offering investment alternatives, this bank opts for defensive stocks and also points to growing companies that do not have a high valuation (GARP) and that can defend themselves in a bear market. These are:

You may also be interested in | VIDEOS: 9 keys to strengthen your financial health