Claro Shop and Sanborns earn a complaint for selling “pirate” AirPods

Social networks are the preferred window for consumers around the world to denounce and complain about the bad experience that a brand makes them experience when they are its consumers. This is the case of a Claro Shop and Sanborns consumer who denounced the brands for selling them some “pirate” AirPods Pro as originals.

Currently, social networks are important in a consumer’s purchase decision, which is why, according to data from the ODM Group marketing and advertising agency, details that 74 percent of consumers rely on this type of platform to make their purchase decisions.

Likewise, another investigation carried out by Forbes highlights that up to 78 percent of the purchases of a person with access to social networks are influenced by the publications and the presence of a brand on these platforms.

Given these data, it is normal to find many consumer complaints on social networks, with the aim that these are resolved by the firms.

Sale of “pirated” AirPods Pro disappoints consumers of Claro Shop and Sanborns

Through his account on the social network Twitter, a consumer identified as @Jameszet1 showed his anger with the brands Claro Shop and Sanborns for selling you some “pirate” AirPods Pro as if they were originals.

The consumer highlighted that the purchase was made at Claro Shop through Sanborns and he bought some brand name wireless headphones. Apple for 5999 Mexican pesos and when verifying on the internet the series that marks the product’s box comes out as a cloned number.

It also adds that the product’s packaging is not original, so it considered the purchase as a “unpleasant experience”

In the publication, the Internet user shares the images of the product he received where you can see the box with the Sanborns logo.

@claroshop_com selling bootleg as original and through @solosanborns Net that shame that they want to make fun of their customers. I bought AirPods Pro $5999 and the series is cloned GX9GD1YV1059 (you can find it on the internet) and the packaging is not original. what an unpleasant experience pic.twitter.com/QydUpOMYcV — Jameszet (@Jameszet1) June 1, 2022

To date, none of the companies has responded to the consumer’s complaint on the social network Twitter, despite the fact that it dates from May 31.

Complaints of this style is not the first time they have been recorded on social networks, Let us recall the case of a consumer who purchased Gucci sunglasses at Elektra and after comparing them with the same model purchased at a luxury store, she concluded that the first store sold her fake glasses.

This only reflects the opinion of the consumer and the conversation that it generates in the digital pulse, for which Merca 2.0 requested the position of the brand in order to tell both sides of the story; however, so far it has not been received. The note will be updated in case of a response.

