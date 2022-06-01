Chris Hemsworth has the Bulgari watch that proves that size doesn’t always matter

The ultimate lesson in style power couple comes from the hand of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworthwho appeared this week on the red carpet of the Netflix action movie starring the Spanish, Interceptor. And they gave a new meaning to the word “ardent”. If you can tear your eyes away from Hemsworth’s piercing gaze for a moment, you’ll notice the other too. power couple what form here, with its Bulgari Octo ultrafine rose gold. While not the most famous octagonal bezel watch, its slim mechanism and case make it ideal for slipping under a shirt cuff on a date like this. On the other hand, this week Idris Elbe bet on Gucci and austin butler boasts of Cartier.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataki don arnold Bulgari Octo Finissimo Extra Thin

Chris Hemsworth’s Bulgari Octo Finissimo

Bulgarian has produced a lot of great watches over the years, including the Bulgari Bulgari designed by Gerald Genta (famous for being such a beautiful watch that they named it twice). But Octo Finissimo it shows that the brand also takes watchmaking in the 21st century very seriously. Apart from its bezel inspired by the 70s, its greatest virtue is a rose gold case just 6.4 mm thick, a true feat of precision. Still, as impressive as it is, Bulgari’s finest watch is the Octo Finissimo Ultra1.8mm thick.

Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba in Cannes Samir Hussein Gucci 25H Skeleton Tourbillon

Idris Elba’s Gucci 25H Skeleton Tourbillon

Even though he doesn’t appear alongside Marlo and Dukie in The city is ourunofficial sequel to the legendary HBO series the Wire, Idris Elbe It has given us a lot of joy lately. The most recent, his total look of Gucci on the red carpet in Cannes. Like the neo-seventies tuxedo of Elba, his watch, recently presented as part of the new collection of Haute Horlogerie by Gucciis a perfect blend of old and new, with a cushion-shaped gold case inspired by the bell-bottoms era and an advanced skeleton tourbillon mechanism.

Austin Butler in Cannes Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images Cartier Tank Must Courtesy of Cartier

Austin Butler’s Tank Must de Cartier

the style of Austin Butler, protagonist of the Cannes red carpet, makes it clear that the actor has a great appreciation for the classics, and his watch, the Tank Must de Cartier, is not an exception. Although his look was an homage to Elvis Presley’s success in the 1950s (putting the spotlight on his starring role in the new biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, Elvis ), the Tank Must made an appearance in the ’70s. If reactions to Butler’s performance as Elvis are any clue, both the Tank Must and the King of rock and roll They will be more iconic than ever this 2022.

Mads Mikkelesen Pierre Suu Chopard Alpine Eagle Flying Tourbillon

The Chopard Alpine Eagle Flying Tourbillon by Mads Mikkelsen

As befits a guy whose career spans the best series, art house and blockbuster video games—not to mention playing the best Bond villain since Ernst Stavro Blofeld— the watch collection Mads Mikkelsen It is both original and of impeccable taste. His latest acquisition is a new version of the Alpine Eagle by Chopardthe house’s iconic sports watch, which features a flying tourbillon mechanism and is one of the few watches to have been awarded the Poinçon de Genève, or Geneva stamp: the most select quality certification in watchmaking.

Sebastian Vettel Clive Rose/Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel’s Garmin Fore Runner

In a field like that of watches, with great style but also big egos, the Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel seems to settle for a low-key option. After all, when you’ve contested over 280 Grands Prix in 16 seasons, with 122 podium finishes and four World Champion titles, what else do you have to prove? While other pilots show off their Richard Mille and his Louis Vuitton pajamasgood old Seb prefers to be seen in his gym clothes and a Garmin fitness watch.

This article was originally published on the US version of GQ.

