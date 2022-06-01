Chelito Delgado explodes against the board for changing the logo

Chelito touched on the topic of the new strategist and the change of image of the logo.

It is official, Cruz Azul will change its logo for the fourth time and it will be after 26 years; It will be presented on June 16, just when the uniform that La Maquina will wear in the 2022 Opening Tournament is revealed, but the one who did not like the news was Chelito Delgado, who recriminates the change to the current board.

The logo will no longer have the traditional stars, said Víctor Manuel Velázquez, president of the Administration and Surveillance Council. Said change will also be reflected in the uniform, a clear sign that the club seeks to leave behind all the past administration.

César Delgado was a member of La Maquina and won the affection of the cement fans, which makes him an authorized voice to talk about the team and before said announcement about the new image he said the following:

“It is a pity that the stars of the championships are not in any shirt, in this case Cruz Azul, because they are beautiful. I don’t know what the new club project is on the way, but I know that it looks better with stars. What will the boys who won the ninth that cost them so much say? told ESPN.

Between jokes, the sky-blue player questioned how it is possible that the title that has cost the most work in the history of the club. “I ask how the star of the title that cost so much to do after so many years is not going to be, how is the ninth not going to be in this new Cruz Azul?, he added.

Following along the same line He touched on the subject of Diego Aguirre, who is the new Cementero coach, but he does not fill the eye of the former Argentine player.

“I thought that an Argentine would arrive, who I always see in the news are on Cruz Azul’s radar and it never happens; or a younger person in that sense and I’m not saying it because of age,” he said. “In modern football there are many coaches with new blood like Coccawho has achieved the two-time championship with Atlas, or Almeyda or Heinze, former players who have recently retired from footballers, who have a very important career and resume for current football “he concluded.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!