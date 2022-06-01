Celia Muñoz, winner of ‘Got Talent Spain’, falls in love in the American version of the contest

Related news

A little over a year ago the ventriloquist Celia Muñoz fell in love with the Spanish public thanks to her numbers in gottalent, where she appeared accompanied by her doll Joselito. In the auditions she was already a true phenomenon that earned her three yeses from the jury, and during the semifinals she got the gold pass thanks to a show in which a clairvoyant contacted the ghost of a singer.

For the final he returned to demonstrate their skills by speaking and singing without moving their mouths, and managed to rise as the winner, which earned her a prize of 25,000 euros.

Now, Celia, who is an opera singer, has ended up on the other side of the pond and has participated in the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, where numbers of this type usually have a large level. However, this 36-year-old artist has managed to impress the judges of the American format Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. On this occasion, instead of singing accompanied by a puppet, she decided to give life to everyday objects such as the mobile phone or the radio.

For Celia, stepping on that stage is something quite special, since she already sang, but she was bitten by the bug of being a ventriloquist thanks to other winners of America’s Got Talent like Terry Fator, from season 2, or Darci Lynne Farmer, from season 12. In his case, he has only been developing this very difficult talent for a couple of years. “I kept practicing and doing shows in Spain and I wanted to come to AGT because this is the place for this art form”explained the Spanish. In line with what she already did in Spain, she showed that she can sing and talk while brushing her teeth, applying lip gloss, drinking water or flossing.





Judge Simon Cowell applauded Celia’s way of working, noting that to reach her level there are people who have to train for 20 years, and she has achieved it in just two. Sofía Vergara laughed during the performance when she saw that a phone was ringing and Celia replied that yes, Sofia was there.

At the end of the show, Celia was acclaimed with a standing ovation. “I don’t even know what to say, it was a big surprise,” Vergara said. Heidi called it “refreshing”, Howie called it “the most original” and Simon Cowell added that his number is the “most creative” of the ventriloquist numbers he had seen in all 17 editions. As expected, he got all four yeses from the judges and went on to the next round.

