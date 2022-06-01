Celebrates Tom Holland 26 years of life

Tom Holland continues to be one of the most sought-after profiles in Hollywood, especially after leading some of the highest-grossing films in recent years, and this day is a holiday, as the actor celebrates his 26th birthday.

Tom Holland is one of the most emerging performers in Hollywood. He gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of Peter Parker / Spider-Man in four installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019)the latter became the second highest grossing film in history.

Holland reprized the role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was released in July 2019, a film that made 1.1 billion worldwide and is the most successful character film to date.

Born in London in 1996, Holland made his stage debut as the lead in the musical billy elliot at the Victoria Palace Theater in London, between 2008 and 2010. This role earned him the director Juan Antonio Bayona to notice him to embody one of the child protagonists of his film The Impossible 2012.

Holland has also starred Cherryfrom directors Joe and Anthony Russo: Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, which tells the true story of an Army doctor with post-traumatic stress disorder who becomes a bank robber after losing all his money to his addiction to drugs. It can also be seen in the Netflix production The Devil at All Hours, an adaptation of the 2011 novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock.