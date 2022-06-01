Cary Fukunaga (No Time to Die) accused of abusing his power on set to approach women

The scrutiny to which Hollywood celebrities have been subjected for a few years, as a result of the #MeToo movement, has caused many famous figures in the industry to see their careers affected.

One of the last people to see the spotlight on their heads is the director Cary Fukunagaresponsible for films like No time to die and series like Maniac or season 1 of True Detective.

About a month ago, actresses Rachelle Vinberg, Cailin and Hannah Loesch accused Fukunaga of misconduct, opening the door for new accusations to emerge.

According to The Rolling Stone, several sources have pointed out the abuses of power that the filmmaker manifests on film sets “with the aim of approaching young women.”

This behavior would be occurring even on the filming set of Masters of the Airthe new Apple TV+ series produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg which is currently filming.

The miniseries will be a new foray by Hanks and Spielberg into World War II, following in the wake of hits like Blood Brothers and The Pacific.

Cary Fukunaga’s lawyer has come out in defense of the director, offering a statement denying the accusations.

“Cary Fukunaga takes photos of actors, men and women, young and old, on his sets all the time. Implying something improper by doing so is false and defamatory. He has befriended men and women, young and old on the sets.

There is nothing lewd about seeking friendships or consensual romantic relationships with women. However, because that would not fit his narrative, she concludes that he has done something wrong.

Fukunaga doesn’t even make final hiring decisions. Like most directors, the hiring process is done in concert with many people and is based on each individual’s talent qualifications and suitability for the project.“.

It remains to be seen if these accusations against Cary Fukunaga prosper beyond the media and end up in court, where the veracity of the facts must be determined.