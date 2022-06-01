Cary Fukunaga accused of abuse of power to take advantage of women

Cary Fukunaga has a track record of scandal in the direction, going through projects like no time to die either True Detectivein addition to jane eyre, manic either Beasts of No Nation. The filmmaker has become the new center of attention because he has been accused of abuse of power on set. The director and screenwriter seems to have sexually harassed artists and workers of some of the projects in which he has been in charge. One month ago, actresses Rachelle Vinberg, Cailin and Hannah Loesch accused Fukunaga of inappropriate conduct and new statements have now emerged. “If the thing is that he’s a bit kinky and makes people uncomfortable, I think it should come out because people have a right to know,” says an anonymous source.

It is not the first time that it happens, and they assure that Fukunaga must be stopped

Since The Rolling Stones An investigation has been carried out to study the case more precisely. The medium has contacted people who were related to the filmmaker or who had directly gone through a case similar to that of the aforementioned actresses, and it is concluded that Fukunaga used that power on set “to meet young women and openly pursue female cast and crew alike.”. This behavior would also be taking place in Masters of Airthe new war series of Apple TV + that has Tom Hanks Y steven spielberg in production.







In this particular fiction, Fukunaga would have taken photographs of two extras just 18 years old who were characterized as prostitutes. Some were able to witness the scene from outside and classified it as “an absolute and clear abuse of power.” The director wanted to defend himself against the latter and his lawyer, Michael Plonkercommented: “Cary takes pictures of actors, men and women, young and old, on his sets all the time. To imply anything improper by doing so is untrue and defamatory. He has befriended men and women, young and old.” on the plats”.

Fukunaga, in addition, also has received some complaints of behavior on the set. Nick Cuse, writer and producer of manicassured that the director of True Detective “is the worst human being I have ever met in my life.”