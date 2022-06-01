Candreva got married! Also at the wedding Icardi and Wanda Nara

Orange blossom for Antonio Candreva . The Sampdoria footballer married his partner Merry Moon with a double ceremony. Civil in Milan with the mayor Sala, subsequently the religious rite a Rome, in the Church of Mary Mother of the Family in the Vatican. Many players were invited, including Mauro Icardi accompanied by Wanda Nara . The couple returned to Italy to attend Candreva’s wedding, to which they wished the best via Instagram. For the occasion, the Paris Saint-Germain striker wore a black tuxedo while his wife-agent opted for an elegant long satin dress, signed Pronovias.

The marriage of Candreva and Allegra Luna

For Antonio Candreva this is the second marriage after the one that failed with Valentina, who made him the father of the firstborn Bianca. From Allegra Luna the player instead had in 2021 the little Romeo. For the important event, both spouses chose the white dress. For the new Mrs. Candreva first a long lace dress with a veil then, for the reception, a skintight minidress with feathers, perfect for dancing. Allegra also sang Big, big, big of Mina to her husband. A dedication that excited Candreva who wrote on social networks: “Forever”.