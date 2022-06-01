Camila Cabello’s funny confession on her social networks surprised many by once again revealing her sincerity.

The Cuban artist wrote on her Instagram: “UEFA opening ceremony!!!! It was so exciting that I peed a little on my dress!

Camila published a video of her participation last Saturday in the celebration of the Champions League final that was played in Paris this Saturday and it was then that she told everything.

“UEFA Finals Opening Ceremony!!!!!!!!!!!! this was so exciting I peed a little on my dress!!!!!!!” she wrote.

The comment put it below the video in which he appears dancing and singing his iconic song “Havana”.

Upon reading this confession, fans did not wait a minute and began to weigh in on the revelation. It will be stress or emotion, but the truth is that the interpreter did not hesitate to share what happened.

The publication already had more than 469,000 “likes” and that his fans did not take long to comment on it with more than 2,500 comments.

Camila wore a white two-piece outfit with a wide ruffled skirt and a wide-sleeved crop top.

The creator of the artist’s costume is the Mexican designer Carlos Pineda who not only dressed her but her entire team.

It is characterized by being very sincere

The Cuban artist is a talent who has stood out for saying what she feels and what she does not like through her social networks. She had previously said that she hated social media.

Now she tells everything without complexes, like the comment she recently made when she confessed that she was judged by her body. This is because she has been photographed by paparazzi when she enjoys herself on the beach.

Camila Cabello gains popularity

The singer, who recently released her new album Familia, knows how to dazzle her audience and is gaining more and more followers.

For experts, he advanced much more at the recent Met gala and last Saturday when he appeared at the Stade de France in Paris before millions of spectators.





