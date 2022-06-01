Camila Cabello net worth: what is the fortune of the former member of Fifth Harmony

Camila Hair is a Cuban-American singer who became famous being part of the girl group Fifth Harmony. He then went on to a highly successful solo career.

Camila was born in Cojimar, Cuba, on March 3, 1997. As a child, she and her family traveled back and forth between Mexico City (where her father, Alejandro Cabello, was from) and Havana, Cuba (where her mother, Sinuhe, was from). Estrabao).

Camila, her mother and her sister Sofa They emigrated to Miami when Camila was 5 years old.. His father was unable to obtain a visa at the time, but he joined the family about a year and a half later.

In 2008, Cabello obtained US citizenship.

Fifth Harmony

Hair audition as a soloist in the reality show The X Factor in 2012. She sang the Aretha Franklin song “Respect” (however, her episode never made it to air due to licensing issues). After being eliminated, she returned with four other contestants to form Fifth Harmony. They finished in third place on the show and signed a joint deal with Syco Music and Simon Cowell’s Epic Records.

Fifth Harmony released their debut studio album Reflection in 2015. The album peaked at No. 5 in the US. Their single “Worth It” (featuring Kid Ink) was certified Platinum and peaked at No. 12 in the US. and number 3 in the UK.

Between 2013 and 2016, Cabello made numerous tours with Fifth Harmony with great success commercial.

solo career

On December 18, 2016, Fifth Harmony confirmed rumors that Camila Cabello had officially left the band to pursue a solo career.

Camila has been very successful as a solo artist. Her solo debut single “Crying in the Club” was released on May 19, 2017 and peaked at number 47 in the US.

His single “Havana” with Young Thug reached number 1 in the US. and the United Kingdom, among other countries. In June 2018, the song became Spotify’s most streamed song by a solo artist, with over 888 million streams at the time.

Camilla was the first artist to hold the No. 1 spot on the Adult Top 40 and Mainstream Top 40 charts simultaneously. In December 2018, she was nominated for two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance (for a live version of “Havana”) and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Hair launched “Miss” with Shawn Mendez on June 21, 2019, which debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 100. It rose to No. 1 in August of that summer.

What is Camila Cabello’s fortune?

According to the site Celebrity Net Worth, the Cuban-American singer has a net worth of $18 million.