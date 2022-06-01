Cameron Diaz wants to live to be 110 years old and this is why

Cameron Diaze became the mother of a girl, whom she called Raddix Madden, the result of her relationship with musician Benjamin Madden in January 2020. But enlarging her family at the age of 47 was a great challenge not only because of the criticism she received at that time but what it means to raise your daughter at her age.

The star of “Charlie’s Angels” had an interesting talk on the podcast “GOOP” with her friend and colleague Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom she shared her experience as the mother of a beautiful girl now at 49 years old.

Cameron said that since the arrival of her baby her concept of aging changed radicallyEven in the last 10 years, she is now totally open and excited to see her daughter grow up.

“I have 50 or 60 years left. I want to live to 110, as I have a little girl. I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her, be there with her in her 40s,” she said.

In that sense, Cameron Diaz he trusts that the genetics he inherited from his family will help make his wishes come true. “My grandmother was running around in the hot San Fernando Valley sun at 72, hauling big bags of rabbit and chicken feed. I think I have some of that.”

“And since it’s true for most people, I think how i look and feel is a combination of what i do and what i don’t do“said the famous actress, who thanked for the support she receives from the people around her despite being” the oldest mother in my group of friends with children.

“I am lucky to be my age, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do to raise her,” concluded the wine businesswoman.