Cameron Diaz sees old age differently now that she is a mother

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz says that after welcoming her daughter Raddix Madden, her perception of old age is different and she longs to see her when she is middle-aged. The “The Mask” star spoke about it with Gwyneth Paltrow on the “Goop” podcast, as reported by People magazine.

“I’m excited, I still have at least 50 or 60 years left and since I have a little girl I want to live at least 110. That whole concept of birthdays has completely changed, even in the last decade.”

In this way, Cameron Diaz stressed that he wants to be with his two-year-old baby, which he shares with musician Benji Madden, as long as possible. Let us remember that the also businesswoman became a mother in 2019.

“I want to be with my girl in her 40s, I think that at that age one learns to appreciate parents and I really want to share that moment with her.”

A woman who knows how to keep

Likewise, who gave life to Natalie Cook in the two “Charlie’s Angels” films, in 2000 and 2003, stressed that her good physical condition at age 49 (due to the Diaz’s genetics) will help her fulfill this dream.

“My family comes from the fortress, my grandmother ran in the hot sun of the San Fernand Valley, or at 72, carrying large bags of feed for rabbits and chickens. I think I have some of that. As many people say, the way I look and feel is a combination of what I do and what I don’t do.”

Finally, the blonde assured that she is grateful for everything she has, that is, her family, her friends, her age and the support she receives to raise Raddix.