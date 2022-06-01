Britney Spears’s boyfriend breaks the silence on the loss of his baby

Just over two weeks after Britney Spears’ announcement of the loss of her baby, her partner Sam Asghari delved into the situation in an interview.

What did Britney’s boyfriend Sam Asghari say about the loss of their baby?

In an interview with the magazine GQ, actor Sam Asghari talked about the recent loss of Britney Spears and how they have coped.

The pop artist revealed her abortion last May 14 via an instagram post. Where he indicated that they would continue trying to expand their family.

Asghari told the magazine that loss is “part of life.” adding that he really wanted to be a father: “That’s the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that’s just the next step.”

Along the same lines, the actor commented that he is preparing to become a father one day. “I am careful with money because I want to build a future for my children”, said. “If you came to this country, you came with a purpose, you don’t come here to play dumb,” the Iranian actor added.

Although the loss of their baby has been difficult for Asghari and Spears, the couple tries to stay positive. “We are positive about it,” Asghari explained. “It is something that happens to many people and something nice that I heard is that when the baby is ready, it will come.”

The sad news of Britney Spears

Let us remember that on May 14 the singer revealed through her social networks that she had lost her pregnancy: “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that we have lost our babythe publication began.

“This is a devastating time for any parent,” Britney Spears wrote. “Also, we should have waited a while to make the announcement. However, we were very excited to share this good news. Our love for each other is our strength.”