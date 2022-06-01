Bray Wyatt plays with a possible return to wrestling

Since his dismissal from WWE on July 31, 2021, Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) has been in the spotlight of several fans eagerly awaiting his next move in wrestling. The end of his twelve-year contractual commitment only preceded projects outside the competition, such as the recording of a movie or meetings with his former teammates Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman at conventions.

Nevertheless, a new update from Windham on his social networks set off alarms in the community. In the last few hours, the former WWE World Champion updated his Twitter handle to “WYATT 6” and changed his profile picture to a drawing of an insect with red accents. The most observant noticed that this illustration hides the face of “The Fiend”a character that he embodied in his last years with WWE.

These changes were followed by several status updates that triggered endless theories from the public. “Every good thing that has happened to me came after a period of horrible suffering,” Wyatt said. “I never asked why, I just waited for the worst to be over. I was chosen for a reason, and now I have something to do. This doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns.” This statement started a rumor linking Bray Wyatt with a possible return in Hell in a Cell.

Notably there are no reports or mentions of WWE looking for the fighter’s return to their ranks. In fact, his own Windham has requested patience to fans impatiently awaiting his next move. “I’m tired of seeing and hearing how to be perceived,” Bray said on Twitter. “Whenever or wherever I return, I’ll take it upon myself to remind everyone why my name is known. Patience, it’s a matter of time.”

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Hell in a Cell and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.