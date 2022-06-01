Bleached eyebrows, the models launch the beauty trend

In recent years, eyebrows have been given a fundamental role in the creation of make-up and their care has become increasingly important. The beauty “guidelines” wanted them as thick, dark and well-kept as those of Cara Delevigne or Miriam Leone. For some time, however, thanks to the fascination exerted by the 1990s and recently the 2000s, new paths have begun to be explored. For example, the latest fashion that is becoming increasingly popular tends to almost completely erase them with discoloration. Not an absolute novelty, but never as it is now a trend: also thanks to the exploit of Met Gala.

Bleached brows make their runway debut

The bleached eyebrows, or “bleached brow”, have already been seen in recent years on the faces of celebrities or during fashion shows. In the past, however, this choice of style was perceived more than anything else as a way to amaze, an extreme and transgressive look suitable for very few. Gradually, however, it has become an option to be seriously considered. The driving forces are the supermodels, like Gigi And Bella Hadid And Lila Moss who proudly showed off this look on the runway of Versace during the last fashion week.

The trend is dictated at the Met Gala

If the Hadid sisters stood out during the Milan Fashion Weekis al Met Gala that the fad of bleached eyebrows has been definitively consecrated. To sanction its success was Kendall Jennerwho made heads spin in a spectacular dress Prada (we talked about her look HERE). More than the transparent top, it was her bleached brow that attracted the attention of the flashes. An unusual choice for one of her like her, who has always had them ultra bold. With her on the most glamorous red carpet in the world there was also the curvy model Precious Lee to bring the same beauty choice to the stage.

Now the road is open and bleached eyebrows are destined to become very popular, the thick and dark ones have the hours numbered?

