Blackstone buys the production company of the series Los Borbones, premiered by Atresmedia

Blackstonethe world’s largest investment company, has acquired Exile Content Studiothe Spanish-language content producer that created the series The Bourbons: a royal familyreleased on Tuesday by Atresmedia and directed by Ana Pastor Y Aitor Gabilondo.

The US fund has carried out the operation through Candle Averagethe company founded last year in Los Angeles (California) by two former Disney executives, Tom Stags Y Kevin Mayerand financed by Blackstone.

The companies, which communicated the purchase agreement last week, have not made public the amount of the operation. In recent months, Candle Media has bought several content production companies of all kinds, in a clear Blackstone-led strategy to compete with the platforms of entertainment.

A few days before the purchase of Exile Content Studio, the Blackstone company acquired the American ATTNfor 100 million dollars, dedicated to the exhibition of content produced on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram or Facebook.

Last year Candle Media acquired the American women-focused content company Hello Sunshinecreated by Reese witherspoonthe richest actress on the planet, according to Forbes, winner of an Oscar for ‘Walk the Line’. As she published The Wall Street JournalBlackstone would have paid about 450 million dollars for half the capital of Hello Sunshine.

Last November he bought the international production company Moonbug Entertainmentwith headquarters in London and offices also in Los Angeles, for children’s content, in an operation that Bloomberg valued at $3 billion.

Exile Content Studio, with offices in Miami, Mexico and Madrid, was founded in 2018 by the former content director of Televisa, Isaac Lee. The company produces series for television in Spanish, and also podcast seriesa renewed format that has gained strong momentum as a source of entertainment in recent times.

Other Exile series include the documentary ‘A real dream’, about Real Madrid; the Mexican ‘Everything is going to be fine’; or ‘Sonido bestial’, about the musician and narco Larry Landa.

The Bourbons: a royal familypremiered yesterday, Tuesday, on La Sexta and on Atresplayer Premium, is a documentary series with six fifty-minute episodes on the recent history of the Spanish Crown, focusing on the reign of Juan Carlos.