Billie Eilish’s boyfriend confirms separation and denies cheating rumors

One month after, vorce apologized for a series of posts he made on social media that resurfaced when it became known he was dating Eilish. Fans of the ‘No Time to Die’ singer discovered tweets and Facebook posts in which the star of Searching for Putty Man he had allegedly used racist and homophobic language.

“I want to apologize for the things I wrote on social media in the past,” he wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are. Whether it’s a lyric, a quote, or just me being dumb, it doesn’t matter.”

Billie Eilish.

The Los Angeles native previously dated singer 7:AMP, whose real name is Brandon Quention Adams. Their relationship was covered in Eilish’s 2021 Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry.

After the debut of the documentary, the Golden Globe winner took to Instagram to remind fans not to attack adams just because of her breakup. “Remember to be nice to people no matter what!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love you, thanks for protecting me, but be nice!”