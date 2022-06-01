Billie Eilish has suffered from an illness since she was a child

The current music scene is being dominated by Billie Eilish. Her unique style and her immense talent have made her one of the references of generation Z. Being a teenager, she has already broken numerous hits. Her artistic career has been consecrated with several Grammy awards, gold records for her songs and has reached great numbers of reproduction on the platforms. But, with all that popularity around the world, there are many who do not know a personal aspect of her that has characterized her from an early age. The singer has suffered from an illness since she was a child and she recently commented on the details of it.

Contrary to what happened before, artists and celebrities have begun to openly expose their health problems. Physical and mental illnesses, today have ceased to be a secret and an object of shame. And this is a procedure that has benefited many, since it is made visible that these are situations that many can suffer and that it is not the end of the world. In addition to causing empathy, it makes it possible to discover that those affected are not alone, create awareness and inform other people. Billie Eilish has decided to be honest and explain her experience with Tourette Syndrome. She reads on to find out what she said.

The tics of the disease have been a cause of ridicule for Billie Eilish

In one of the episodes of David Letterman’s talk show, Netflix’s No Introduction Needed, Billie has been the guest. “I am very happy to talk about this”, declared the singer when asked about Tourette Syndrome. “People’s most common reaction is to laugh, because they think I’m trying to be funny. They think it’s a funny move and they laugh, and I’m always incredibly offended by it,” she highlighted.

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a condition of the nervous system, which is evidenced by the execution of involuntary and repetitive movements. These gestures have been called “tics” and can be motor or vocal, which change as the years go by. In many of the individuals, these tics are the only effects and, even so, they significantly reduce their living conditions. In other cases, cognitive, behavioral and attention disorders are derived. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the origin of this pathology is not known for sure.

The disease was diagnosed when he was 11 years old and since then he has not stopped having the characteristic tics of the syndrome. “The ones I have constantly (tics), throughout the day, are these: I move my ear from side to side, raise my eyebrow, snap my jaw, flex my arm, muscles…”, assured the interpreter. She also pointed out that it is exhausting to deal with these motor and vocal symptoms. “But it’s something I’ve grown up with and gotten used to. My family and closest friends know that she is already a part of me,” Eilish said.

With this interview that Billie Eilish has done, it is possible that she paves the way a little in favor of those who go through the same thing. And even favor people who have similar conditions.