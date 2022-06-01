Billie Eilish broke up with her boyfriend Matthew Tyler: was there infidelity? | Music

The actor clarified what happened in his love break

Billie Eilish ended her relationship with Matthew Tyler after a year of datingnews that comes along with rumors of an alleged infidelity that the actor decided to clarify from his Instagram account.

The actor, who is being attacked by thousands of fans on the Internet – something inevitable because he was with one of the biggest music stars in recent years – took the time to give his version of the events through his stories in your personal account.

First, he began with a reflection: “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things about someone they will never meet is the most cowardly thing you can do. Live your own life.”

Later, without giving details about it, he referred to the end of his relationship with Billie Eilish and launched himself against those who create rumors about other people’s lives.

“No one cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous,” she expressed.

For now, Billie has not commented on it nor has she publicly referred to her love status or what happened with Matthew Tyler, with whom she was first seen in April 2021.