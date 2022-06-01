‘Best dancer ever’: Shakira amazes fans as she returns to reality TV with ‘Dancing with myself’

Multiple Grammy Award-winning Shakira is teaming up with NBC to take the social media dance craze to new heights. She shattered the internet in 2021 with her iconic dance, “Girl Like Me,” and is now a creator of “Dancing With Myself,” the ideal lively competition for families that attracts the entertainer in everyone. our.

Dance challenges have been popular on social media, particularly in the past couple of years, and a new program, “Dancing with Myself,” is bringing some of those challenges to NBC. Each week, a new group of fun-loving dancers of all ages battle it out in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and taught by the show’s famous creators, including Shakira. Contestants are isolated in their pods for a short time to learn new routines, add their style, and then dance their hearts out in front of the live studio audience. Shakira and her jury offer quick commentary and encouragement as the competition progresses, but ultimately the studio audience determines who wins the best dancer of the night and receives the $ 25,000 prize. Shakira started trending on Twitter USA as soon as the show premiered on NBC on Tuesday night!

The show’s concept – groups of ordinary humans participating in a series of high-energy dance competitions each week – was influenced by the prevalence of viral dance numbers on social media apps like TikTok, according to Shakira. They realized that after the pandemic there were so many people dancing in their living rooms, attempting to show their love for dance. So Shakira and the “Dancing With Myself” crew decided this would be the perfect show to allow many people who are not professionals – or who are professionals, everyone – access to a platform like this and to demonstrate not only. skill, but also a passion for dance. In this new series of dance challenges, the queen of Latin music, musician Nick Jonas and YouTube personality Liza Koshy take a closer look at the phenomenon of social media. The contestants of “Dancing with myself” are not rigorously evaluated on their talents, but rather on their ability to have fun and be themselves.

“I’m thrilled to be part of a dance competition that places such high value on the creative movement and how it translates into self-expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community,” Shakira told Variety. While she returned to reality TV with a show in which she herself is a producer, fans of the global star couldn’t help but express their glee on social media platforms. With the return of the queen of pop, fans tweeted: “I think dancing with myself is sure to be successful. It’s a fun show that keeps you entertained. Above all, I am happy that more people will be able to see how amazing Shakira is ”.

Shakira, as one of the creators and a talented dancer, teaches contestants some of her most viral dance routines. To advance in the competition, contenders must then replicate the choreography by adding their own flare. Shakira danced to her iconic song “Don’t Wait UP” for the first episode, in which participants had to compete. Fans were enthralled by the Queen of Pop herself before the contestants could do their magic. One of them wrote: “Dancing with myself is on fire !!! I really enjoyed Shakira’s dance with Don’t Wait Up ”.

Another fan tweeted: “Dancing with myself Issa bop !!! Yaaass queen! @shakira! Get those Don’t Wait Up dance moves on national TV “

Some OG fans were even shrewd enough to slip into an album request while congratulating the pop diva on her new venture. As of her latest album, El Dorado, released in 2017, one fan wrote, “Honestly, Dancing With Myself is all about Shakira. This is what makes it so brilliant. This is her opportunity to release the new album and break the whole world! “

Honestly, Dancing With Myself is about Shakira. This is what makes it so brilliant 🤩

Others have expressed a desire to attend the show just to see the star in person: “Why wasn’t I in a capsule in Dancing with Myself? I would have seen @Shakira

As fans continued to show their support for Latina Queen on social media, Shakira quickly became a trending topic on Twitter USA. Citing the incident, one fan wrote: “Shakira is trending on Twitter in the US for #DancingWithMySelf premiere”

To watch more of the Pop Queen on “Dancing With Myself,” tune into NBC on Tuesday at 10pm ET, or stream it the next day on NBC.com or Peacock.

