Ben Simmons gets rid of the luxurious mansion he bought to be near his ex, Kendall Jenner

Australian basketball player Ben Simmons25 years old and who in the past was a sentimental partner of Kendall Jennerhas given a lot to talk about in recent weeks, but not because of his work on the floor, but because of how busy he has been in the purchase and sale of real estate.

In the last year sold a mansion in new jersey plus bought another one in the Hidden Hills areawhich is now back on the market and with a large profit, or at least that’s what he hopes.

The property, which was acquired on June 9, 2021 by $17,500,000 dollarswas launched on the market -on May 19- by $22,999,000.

If all goes as planned, the current Brooklyn Nets player would post a 31.4% gain in less than a year.

According to the Los Angeles Times, which was the medium that released the news of the sale, Ben Simmons did not make any changes to the residence, so it looks just as he bought it.

The house, which is farmhouse style and was rebuilt in 2021, has an extension of 12,000 square feetwith seven bedrooms, with seven full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

It also enjoys a hall, a kitchen, a catering kitchen, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a television room, a family room, a cinema room, a games room, a gym, a room laundry, garage for four vehicles, among other rooms.

The kitchen is open and somewhat spacious. It’s outfitted with coffee-colored cabinets, high-end appliances, and a marble center island that works for food preparation.

The main bedroom has space for a large bed and a living room, as well as very nice views of the backyard. The room is completed by a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a bathroom with two vanities, a bathtub and a steam shower.

Outside, on his lot 1.45 acresenjoys a terrace, extensive green areas, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, a jacuzzi, a cabin, a guest house, a bonfire, among other amenities.

In addition to attracting attention for its rooms and amenities, the property also stands out for its location, privacy, and security.

To see more images of the still home of Ben Simmons, click here.

