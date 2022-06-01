Ben Affleck tells why he returned with Jennifer Lopez

“That twenty years is nothing”, sings one of the verses of the famous tango by Carlos Gardel. And yes, the lyrics of that song, “Volver”, could fit in the story of the relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

After two decades of his first courtship that almost led him to the altar doors, Ben and JLo met again and rekindled the flame of love that was kept in their hearts.

At least that’s the version that the American actor, director and producer revealed in the Wall Street Journal magazine when talking about the restart of his romantic relationship with the popular singer and actress.

A true love story between Ben Affleck and JLo?

Ben rated as beautiful story of his love with Jennifer Lopezwho had a courtship 20 years ago, ended up and each lived different paths, but in the end they coincided and met again.

“I can say that it is definitely beautiful for me. My life now reflects not only the person I want to be, but the person that I really feel that I am, which is not perfect, but someone who tries very hard and cares a lot about being honest, authentic and responsible,” the 49-year-old actor said.

And it’s a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell you. I will write it all. And then I’ll set it on fire,” she added.

What he experienced and the problems that Ben Affleck overcame

The famous confessed that as part of his evolution as a person learned to set healthy boundaries in your life, and one of the lessons is to overcome the problem of alcoholism that had him trapped.

“I wish I didn’t have to learn some lessons the hard way. But maybe this is just a rationalization because the alternative is too painful,” he said, referring to that addiction.

“There are many things i wish my younger self understood. Some things, honestly, that I’m too self-conscious or shy about to really be honest with everyone because they’re mostly mistakes,” he emphasized.

How did Ben’s new opportunity with JLo come about?

Despite all the obstacles that caused him pain throughout his journey, Ben Affleck acknowledged that he is very lucky to have the opportunities that life offers you, of course, with JLo as protagonist.

“I am very lucky in my life because I benefit from second chances and I am aware that other people do not even have the first opportunities. Life is hard and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures.”

“The only thing I really know needed to take advantage of the opportunities that growth brings It’s the second chance. I try to take advantage of that. I’m not always successful, but in the cases where I am, the outcome is often the defining thing in my life,” Ben said.

Will there be a happy ending between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez?

And now, 20 years after meeting, Ben and JLo seem to have a different destiny, since the actor stated that he gives himself to his artistic career and glimpse a different horizon with JLo.

Although not yet confirmed if there will be an upcoming wedding, The couple takes advantage of this second opportunity that life and love gave them to spend time together in the company of their children, their new family.

After their breakup in 2004, Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony that same year, and in 2005, Ben Affleck also married Jennifer Garner. mother of his children.

