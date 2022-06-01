Basketball, Happy Drake Giulianova wins the under-19 Silver regional championship

– SPECIAL ELECTIONS –

Giulianova. Last Monday evening the Happy Drake boys celebrated their victory in the under 19 Silver regional championship with a fabulous pizza.

The Happy Drake lineup consisting of Persia Federico, Persia Antonio, Pacinelli Francesco, Londrillo Valerio, Scarpone Paolo, Pulcini Davide, Giansante Giovanni, Barlafante Pierpaolo, Emperor Edoardo, Casaccia Ivo, Morelli Pietro, Casaccia Ivo, Scarpone Stefano, Scarpone Fabio, Granata Alessandro, Nigro Stefano, Sofia Simone and Consola Alessandro, coached by the duo Giovanni Montuori and Andrea Casasola, won the championship in two exciting matches played against the Antoniana Pescara team.

After having conquered the Pescara parquet with a score of 46-53, the Giallorossi bearers in the return match kept at bay the comeback attempts made by the people of Pescara, controlling the match and, while losing by 3 points (74-77 ), thanks to the victory of 7 points in the first leg, they took home the regional championship between the joy and happiness of the parents present and of the whole Happy Drake society.

Once again the Happy Drake organization is confirmed and affirmed in the panorama of Abruzzo regional basketball, like many other more famous clubs, enriching its showcase with the victory of the regional under 19 championship.