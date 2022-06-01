Barcelona “can’t sign Robert Lewandowski” and face the cruel repetition of Lionel Messi’s agony

Barcelona have been told that they cannot sign Robert Lewandowski with a repeat of Lionel Messi’s agony on the cards.

The Spanish giants have been heavily linked to a move for Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski, 33. But La Liga president Javier Tebas has issued a warning that they must sell before they can buy.

They could then be forced to let another player go, just like they had to do last summer with Messi. It was not possible to agree on a new contract for the seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or as he allegedly broke the championship’s financial regulations, and subsequently moved to PSG.

Speaking to Marca, Tebas said: “They know what they have to do. They are perfectly familiar with our economic control rules and their financial situation.

“The rules are there to avoid big economic problems. I don’t know if they will sell De Jong, Pedri or Pepito Perez. They know what they need to do: sell assets and earn more, that’s what they need to do.

“Barcelona have accumulated a lot of losses in recent fiscal years, some that could have been avoided and have to replenish the pantry. Just as Madrid have stocked up, Barcelona have emptied it. Today he cannot hire him ”.

Should there be stricter financial rules for top clubs? Let us know in the comments section.



(Image: Getty Images)



Lewandowski is said to have a verbal deal with Camp Nou bosses, who were hoping to cash in on Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong, but may not be able to do so after telling ESPN he wants to stay.

Speaking for Poland this week, Lewandowski said his Bayern career is over and dusted. He said: “My era at Bayern is over. I don’t see any chance of continuing to play for this club.

“Bayern are a serious club and I don’t think they will keep me, I don’t want to play there anymore. Relocation is the best solution. I hope they don’t stop me ”.



(Image: Getty Images)



Barça are looking for cheap signings this summer, but Lewandowski would guarantee a commission, with one year left on his contract with Bayern. Meanwhile, the German club has made it clear that he intends to hold onto his star player.

However, there are also other clubs interested in the striker’s services. Real Madrid could be in the running after losing Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, while Chelsea have also been named as a possible destination.