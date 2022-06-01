“Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron increases times during Montauk’s workout

Ads

“Bachelorette Party” star and model Tyler Cameron made people sweat in Montauk over Memorial Day weekend.

The six-person stud inspired late-night party folks to get up early and take a fitness class he was leading in Bounce Beach with his longtime trainer, Phil Williams, known for his Phil Fit workouts.

“My mom introduced me to Phil when I was in sixth grade,” Florida native Cameron, who looked brilliant despite being spotted in a beach bar until the wee hours of the morning, told Page Six. “He was the great coach in town … he saw me as a kid for who I am today.”

The pair are attempting to take their workouts on the road with Phil directing the classes and Cameron acting as the hype-man alongside him, throwing water on the participants to cool them down. At one point the Celsius-sponsored Hamptons class was spraying people with a nozzle from behind the bar. Did his shirt get wet? Yes, she did.

Cameron loves working out with a group.tylerjcameron3 / Instagram

“Hopefully we can go all over the place with this and take a fitness tour,” said Cameron, who previously dated Gigi Hadid, adding that he likes to work out in a group. “I like to train with people. I like the community… When I’m done sweating, I lose all the stress, I lose everything I’m worried about ”.

During the Cameron pandemic, Williams and his friends reportedly streamed workouts from what has been dubbed “The Quarantine Club.”

Cameron, who has been selling wares of himself shirtless while eating pizza, worries that some of the women who go out to take the HIIT-style class might be there just to watch him?

The former “Bachelorette Party” star made women sweat in the Hamptons last weekend.

“If that translates to them training more with Phil, then it works,” he told us. “Anything I can do to make Phil become the ultimate manager.”

Former Giants star Victor Cruz was also on Bounce Beach.

